Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Dutch help build flood defences for British shorelines
The winter of 2013 battered the east coast of Britain as it was hit by the worst storm surge for 60 years, leaving hundreds of homes flooded.
British coastal erosion experts have been working closely with Dutch scientists - seeking the latest solutions for flood prevention, management and recovery.
Sian Lloyd reports.
-
04 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window