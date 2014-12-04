Video

A coroner has ruled two transplant patients who were given kidneys infected by a rare parasitic worm died due to "the unintended consequences of necessary medical intervention".

Darren Hughes and Jim Stuart received the transplants at Cardiff University Hospital of Wales.

Staff there said they had told the men of the donor's brain infection, something their relatives deny.

The coroner said the surgeon could not be criticised for accepting the organs. But after the hearing the solicitor who represented the two families, Julie Lewis, said the case "raised serious concerns".

Hywel Griffith reports.