Briton Simon Harris guilty of child sex abuse in Kenya
A British charity boss who preyed on vulnerable Kenyan street children has been found guilty of sexual abuse.
Simon Harris was convicted of eight charges of indecent and sexual assault on youngsters in Gilgil, and four of possessing indecent images of children.
Birmingham Crown Court heard he would lure boys to his house in Kenya by offering them food, shelter and money.
Phil Mackie reports.
16 Dec 2014
