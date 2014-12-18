North Yorkshire Police have admitted they failed to carry out proper investigations into sex abuse claims against Jimmy Savile and a friend of his, a former Mayor of Scarborough, Peter Jaconelli, who died in 1999.

Since a BBC documentary broadcast claims about Mr Jaconelli in February, 35 people have come forward with new allegations about the two men.

North Yorkshire's Assistant Chief Constable Paul Kennedy apologised for "missing opportunities" to arrest the men in the past.