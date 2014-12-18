Media player
Abuse inquiry: Police appeal for witnesses over 'three murders'
Detectives are investigating three alleged murders as part of an inquiry into historical child abuse, the Met Police have said.
They said no confirmed identities or bodies of victims had been found.
Officers made a public appeal for information relating to Dolphin Square estate in Pimlico, south-west London, amid claims boys were abused there.
Allegations of a paedophile ring involving prominent figures in the 1970s and 1980s are being investigated.
Tom Symonds reports.
18 Dec 2014
