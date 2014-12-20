Dr Naz Mahmood
Video

Naz Mahmood death: Support group for gay Asians created

A support group has been set up in memory of an Asian doctor who took his own life, days after telling his family he was gay.

Dr Naz Mahmood fell to his death from his London flat in July.

Homosexuality remains taboo for many in the Asian community for religious and cultural reasons, with some gay men and women ostracised from their families.

BBC Asian Network's Poonam Taneja reports.

