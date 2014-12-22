Video

Street lights are being switched off or dimmed to save money in three-quarters of England's council areas, according to Labour Party research.

In recent years, authorities across the UK have been switching off street lighting after midnight, to varying degrees, to save money.

Matilda Wellbelove's brother, Archie, died in 2012 when he was hit by a taxi on a road where the street lighting had been turned off days earlier.

She says councils must do more research before deciding to turn off lighting.