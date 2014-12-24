Media player
Masterchef winner Jamie Scott's 'incredible' winning dish
Jamie Scott, the winner of this year's Masterchef: The Professionals, and judge Marcus Wareing have described the nervous dynamics of the TV final to BBC Breakfast.
Scott, a sous-chef from Arbroath in Angus, said his mother and grandmother were massively influential to his choice of career, adding that he would be working on Christmas Day.
Marcus Wareing, who replaced Michel Roux as a judge in the show, said he aimed to send all the competing chefs home with a sense of optimism.
