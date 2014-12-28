Media player
Glasgow bin lorry crash: City falls silent for vigil
At least 1,000 people have taken part in a two-minute silence to honour the victims of the Glasgow bin lorry crash.
The crowd gathered in the city's Royal Exchange Square, where the lorry first went out of control before killing six people.
Four people remain in hospital, including the lorry's driver.
Catriona Renton described the scene at the vigil.
28 Dec 2014
These are external links and will open in a new window