Steven Emerson on Birmingham row: 'I deserve what I got'
American terrorism commentator Steven Emerson has apologised for describing Birmingham as a "Muslim-only city" where non-Muslims "don't go" during a Fox News interview.
His comments have come in for ridicule, with the hashtag #FoxNewsFacts trending on Twitter.
Speaking to Eddie Mair of Radio 4's PM programme, Steven Emerson admitted he had been "totally misinformed".
12 Jan 2015
