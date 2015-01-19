Gary Glitter is standing trial under his real name, Paul Gadd
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gary Glitter goes on trial for alleged sexual offences

Gary Glitter has appeared in court facing 10 charges relating to sex offences.

The 70-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, denies the allegations, dating from 1975 to 1980.

Daniela Relph reports from Southwark Crown Court.

  • 19 Jan 2015
Go to next video: Gary Glitter arrives at court