CND protesters
Video

Anti-Trident 'peace scarf' protest by CND

Anti-Trident demonstrators have circled the Ministry of Defence with a 'peace scarf' to protest against the replacement of the UK's nuclear weapons system.

Luke Massey from CND spoke to the BBC's Ben Moore about the aims of the protest.

  • 24 Jan 2015