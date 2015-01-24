Media player
Anti-Trident 'peace scarf' protest by CND
Anti-Trident demonstrators have circled the Ministry of Defence with a 'peace scarf' to protest against the replacement of the UK's nuclear weapons system.
Luke Massey from CND spoke to the BBC's Ben Moore about the aims of the protest.
24 Jan 2015
