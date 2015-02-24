Children look at old ration books with Gladys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Recording history: Schoolchildren make WW2 documentary

Schoolchildren across the UK are getting an opportunity to find out what life was really like during World War Two.

At a school in Manchester, pupils interviewed Gladys Parry who explained the perils of living in wartime Britain.

The documentary films will mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day later this year.

The BBC's John Maguire joined some young film makers to find out more.

  • 24 Feb 2015
Go to next video: 'I filmed the start of WWII'