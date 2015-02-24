Packaging of legal highs
Video

Lincoln could ban 'legal highs' in city centre

Lincoln city council will vote today on whether to introduce a ban on using 'legal highs' in the city centre.

The drug problem in Lincoln and the easy availability of legal highs are causing users to break the law and worse, being admitted to hospital.

Two ex-users explained the problem to the BBC's Nina Warhurst in Lincoln.

