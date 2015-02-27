Media player
Algeria hostage inquest: Families 'feel let down'
A coroner has criticised the security at a gas plant in Algeria which was attacked by Islamist militants leaving 39 foreign workers dead, including seven British citizens and residents.
The coroner was speaking at the conclusion of the inquest into the attack on the In Amenas gas field two years ago. He returned a verdict of unlawful killing for the seven men from Britain.
The gas plant is a joint venture between BP, the Norwegian company Statoil and the Algerian state firm Sonatrach.
Richard Galpin reports.
27 Feb 2015
