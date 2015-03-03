Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing teenager Becky Watts.

A 28-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Saturday and further arrested earlier, Avon and Somerset Police said.

They have also appealed for information from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Zafira around the time she disappeared.

The 16-year-old was last seen at her home in the St George area of Bristol on 19 February.

Jon Kay reports.