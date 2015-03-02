Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing Bristol 16-year-old Becky Watts.

A 28 year-old man and 21 year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Saturday and further arrested earlier, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police are trying to trace sightings of a black Vauxhall Zafira with the registration plate HY06 HYA.

Becky was last seen at her home in the St George area of Bristol on 19 February.

Det Supt Mike Courtiour appealed for anyone with any information to come foward.

"Our search for Becky continues unabated," he said.