Police have until 1500 GMT on Wednesday to question two people suspected of murdering missing teenager Becky Watts.

Becky's step-brother, Nathan Matthews, 28, and his girlfriend Shauna Phillips, 21, have been named locally as those being held on suspicion of her murder.

Four other men and a woman, all in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Forensic teams are continuing to search more than one property in the area.

Jon Kay reports.