The father of Ayesha Ali and former husband of Polly Chowdhury, who has been found guilty together with her lover Kiki Muddar of the child's manslaughter, says life will never be the same again.

Afsar Ali says he will forever replay the moments leading up to the death of his daughter.

Ayesha was found dead in her bedroom with more than 50 injuries in east London, in August 2013.