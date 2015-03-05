A former detective who investigated a plot to blow up a Manchester shopping centre says lives were put at risk by a failure to prosecute Abid Naseer in the UK.

Naseer, 28, was found guilty by a US court on Wednesday of being part of a trans-Atlantic al-Qaeda conspiracy.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that evidence was admissible "but was very limited", but Retired Det Ch Insp Allan Donoghue told the BBC's Clare Fallon the CPS was wrong not to charge Naseer with planning a terrorist attack.