Four more people have been charged by police investigating the murder of 16-year-old Becky Watts.

Karl and Donovan Demetrius, both 29, Jaydene Parsons, 23, and James Ireland, 23, were charged with assisting an offender earlier.

A fifth person has been released without charge.

Earlier today, Nathan Matthews, Becky's stepbrother who is charged with her murder, appeared in court for a second time via video link.

Andrew Plant reports.