Relatives of three London schoolgirls who are believed to be in Syria have criticised police for not passing on "vital" information before they disappeared.
They say they might have been able to intervene if they had known one of the girls' friends was already in Syria.
Shamima Begum and Amira Abase, both 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16, were given letters for their parents, but the girls hid them.
Ben Geoghegan reports.
07 Mar 2015
