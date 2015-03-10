The families of three London schoolgirls who went to Syria are giving evidence to the Home Affairs select committee.

Hussen Abase, the father of Amira Abase, Fahmida Aziz, first cousin to Kadiza Sultana, and Sahima Begum, the older sister of Shamima Begum, will appear before MPs.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe and Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley QPM and Turkey's ambassador to London, His Excellency Mr Abdurrahman Bilgiç will also answer questions.