Workers in a Crossrail tunnel
Crossrail: BBC sees underground tunnelling breakthrough

Crossrail is the biggest construction project in Europe and one of the biggest infrastructure investments ever seen in the UK.

When it opens in 2016 the line will carry 200m passengers a year across London.

But before the trains start operating, the BBC has been allowed a passenger's-eye view through the tunnels under London.

The BBC's transport correspondent Richard Westcott reports.

  • 11 Mar 2015
