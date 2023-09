A woman has won a landmark case at the Supreme Court to claim a financial settlement from her ex-husband 20 years after they divorced.

Kathleen Wyatt, 55, had lodged the claim against Dale Vince, 53, who has become a multi-millionaire.

Mr Vince had previously appealed successfully against Ms Wyatt's claim on the basis that it was too late.

However, five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled in her favour .

Mark Easton reports.