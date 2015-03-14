Media player
Konstandinos Erik Scurfield: Father pays tribute to his son
The father of the first Briton to be killed while fighting against Islamic State (IS) has paid tribute to his son.
Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, 25, an ex-Royal Marine from Barnsley, died near the Syrian city of Qamishli.
His coffin was handed over to his father and uncle in a ceremony involving hundreds of Syrian Kurds.
Chris Scurfield told Jim Muir it was a shock when his son went to fight alongside the Kurds.
