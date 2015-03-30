Video

I'm a 24-year-old graduate from Exeter. I'm an aspiring freelance writer and have worked with a range of volunteering, environmental, and international development organisations.

I'm undecided on how I'm going to vote at the next election, partly because I'm torn between the pragmatic vote and the idealistic vote.

Within politics, people spend so much time arguing and competing for approval, when they could be listening to each other's experiences and working together on real solutions.

From working with environmental organisations, I believe we need to place environmental issues much higher on the political agenda, and find ways to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, invest in alternative solutions, and support sustainability in business.

Alongside obvious issues, such as protecting the NHS and creating more opportunities for skilled employment, I also believe we desperately need to tackle wealth inequality.

