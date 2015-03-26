Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Rev Justin Welby during the internment of the remains of Richard III at Leicester Cathedral
King Richard III laid to rest at Leicester Cathedral

A service to mark the reburial of King Richard III has taken place at Leicester Cathedral.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev Justin Welby, presided over the service with local senior clergy and representatives of world faiths.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among the guests.

Sian Lloyd reports.

  • 26 Mar 2015
