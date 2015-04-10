Zdenka Fantlova and George Leonard
Video

Bergen-Belsen survivor reunited with one of camp liberators

A woman who survived the Holocaust and was in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp as World War Two ended, has finally met one of the British soldiers who liberated the camp.

The BBC's Fiona Bruce reports on the emotional reunion between camp survivor Zdenka Fantlova and George Leonard.

  • 10 Apr 2015