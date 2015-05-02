Media player
Royal baby: Unofficial town crier announces birth
The birth of the Duchess of Cambridge's daughter in London was announced by unofficial Town Crier Tony Appleton.
The baby - who is fourth in line to the throne - was "safely delivered" at 08:34 BST, the palace said in a statement.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth of the baby, who weighs 8lbs 3oz.
02 May 2015
