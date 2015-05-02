Unofficial Town Crier Tony Appleton
Royal baby: Unofficial town crier announces birth

The birth of the Duchess of Cambridge's daughter in London was announced by unofficial Town Crier Tony Appleton.

The baby - who is fourth in line to the throne - was "safely delivered" at 08:34 BST, the palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth of the baby, who weighs 8lbs 3oz.

