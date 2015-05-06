'Why I pay women for sex'

Video

Paying for sex will become illegal in Northern Ireland on 1 June.

It will be following Sweden and Norway in criminalising men who use prostitutes, and there are calls for the same to be done across the rest of the UK.

Others argue that the best protection for prostitutes is actually legalisation.

"Ben" is a 30-year-old single man, who lives in London, works in PR, and regularly pays for sex.

He told Catrin Nye why he has slept with somewhere between 30 and 40 prostitutes.

