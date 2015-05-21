Sadie Frost
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sadie Frost speaks of relief after phone-hacking ruling

Celebrities including Paul Gascoigne, Shane Richie and Shobna Gulati have been awarded a combined £1.2m in phone-hacking damages from Mirror Group Newspapers.

Actress Sadie Frost won £260,000, and said the ruling offered closure after what had been "a very distressing and upsetting" time of her life.

  • 21 May 2015
Go to next video: Phone hacking 'habitual and widespread'