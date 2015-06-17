Media player
Mother of sisters who died at Hillsborough speaks at inquest
The mother of two teenage sisters who were killed in the Hillsborough disaster has spoken at the inquest into their deaths.
Jenni Hicks described the moment she found the bodies of her two daughters, Sarah and Vicki, in the mortuary.
Judith Moritz reports.
