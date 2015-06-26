Queen and Prince Philip lay a wreath
Queen at Bergen-Belsen: 'It's difficult to imagine'

The Queen has made her first visit to the site of the former concentration camp at Bergen-Belsen, on the final day of her state visit to Germany.

The camp, where the teenage diarist Anne Frank died of typhus during the Second World War, was liberated by British soldiers 70 years ago.

It is now a memorial to those murdered by the Nazis.

The BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell reports.

