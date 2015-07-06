Video

A team of scientists using 3D laser scanners and x-ray filming hope to prove if two bronze sculptures are the work of Michelangelo.

If genuine, they will be the only surviving Michelangelo bronzes anywhere in the world.

Academics from the Universities of Warwick and Birmingham have used the latest technology to help colleagues in Cambridge who claim the sculptures are by the Renaissance artist.

The evidence is due to be revealed to art experts at a conference in Cambridge later.

Dr Richard Tunstall from the University of Warwick told the BBC's David Gregory-Kumar that the bronzes were made by someone with a detailed knowledge of anatomy.