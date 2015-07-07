Video

Events are taking place in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the 7 July terrorist attacks that killed 52 people in the capital.

Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson were among those who laid wreaths in Hyde Park in memory of those who died.

The attack - by four suicide bombers linked to al-Qaeda and carrying rucksacks packed with explosives - was the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil.

Ahead of a service at St Paul's Cathedral, Mr Johnson said London had become more dynamic and generous, and more welcoming than ever.