Teenager killed by train power cables in Wrenthorpe
A 16 year old boy has died after after climbing on to a stationary freight train at sidings near Wakefield in West Yorkshire.
It is understood the teenager, Kyle Bradley, touched overhead power cables.
Two other teenagers have been treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Peter Harris reports.
12 Jul 2015
