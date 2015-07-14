Video

An inquest into the deaths of three army reservists who suffered heat exhaustion while on an SAS selection exercise has concluded that they would have survived had the hike been stopped when other soldiers fell ill.

L/Cpl Craig Roberts, from Conwy county, died during the Brecon Beacons march on one of the hottest days of 2013.

L/Cpl Edward Maher and Cpl James Dunsby also collapsed and later died.

Jonathan Beale looks at what happened that day.