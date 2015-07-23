Video

The mother of a student who died after taking highly toxic diet pills bought abroad on the internet, has called for a clamp down on websites selling the potentially deadly drugs.

Eloise Aimee Parry, who was 21, bought the tablets as a slimming aid but they contained a chemical highly toxic to humans, which and sent her body in to shutdown.

After it was concluded that her death was an accidental drugs overdose, Eloise's mother said: "Looking good should never cost you your health or your life."

Andrew Plant reports.