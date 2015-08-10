A finger touching a computer keyboard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Photo-tagging 'won't tackle abuse images'

A charity which takes down indecent images of children online says a new photo tagging system could be a game-changer against such horrific images.

The Internet Watch Foundation has joined forces with Google, Facebook and Twitter to remove millions of these pictures.

But the former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, Jim Gamble, told the Victoria Derbyshire Programme that it would still be possible for abusers to share images online.

  • 10 Aug 2015
Go to next video: 'Explosion' in child online sex abuse