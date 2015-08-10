Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Photo-tagging 'won't tackle abuse images'
A charity which takes down indecent images of children online says a new photo tagging system could be a game-changer against such horrific images.
The Internet Watch Foundation has joined forces with Google, Facebook and Twitter to remove millions of these pictures.
But the former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, Jim Gamble, told the Victoria Derbyshire Programme that it would still be possible for abusers to share images online.
-
10 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window