Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rewind: Laker's 19-wicket haul
The last Ashes Test match of the summer begins at The Oval on Thursday with England having already regained the urn and expected to win the series 4-1.
Here we look back at an earlier, resounding England victory from 1956, where Jim Laker ended with the astounding match figures of 19 wickets for 90 runs as England defeated Australia to retain the Ashes.
In doing so, Laker took all 10 wickets in the second innings - the first player to achieve such a feat in a Test match.
-
20 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window