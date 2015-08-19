'Supercar season' hits central London

Video

It is known locally as the "supercar season", the period from July to August when some of the world's richest descend on Kensington and Chelsea in London, many with their extraordinary cars in tow.

The spectacle has caught the attention of car fans and petrol-heads from around London and beyond, which means that on a Saturday night in parts of the borough, the revving engines and spectators cheering them can last well into the early hours.

Now the council is considering introducing a "supercar ASBO" to try and put an end to the disruption - and give local residents a chance for a good night's sleep.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme's Robert Coxwell headed into the heart of Knightsbridge - on Sloane Street - to see what is happening.

