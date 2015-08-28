Video

The Food Standards Agency is proposing new guidelines that would allow restaurants to serve burgers rare.

To meet the guidelines, the businesses would have to prove they have sourced and checked their meat safely.

Pink rare meat in burgers, seen by some as more appealing due to its juicy texture, has become increasingly popular in high-end burger restaurants.

The FSA had previously advised that burgers should be cooked through until steaming, with no pink meat left.