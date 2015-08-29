Video

Police have said they believe that a missing mother and her four children may be travelling to Syria.

Zahera Tariq, 33, was last seen in Walthamstow, east London, on Tuesday, and is thought the family left the country on a flight to Amsterdam.

Neighbour Khalil Muhammadi spoke of his shock at the news, saying that he did know know the family well but that he had never noticed anything unusual.