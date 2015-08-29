Media player
Video
Neighbour's shock at missing Walthamstow family believed to be Syria-bound
Police have said they believe that a missing mother and her four children may be travelling to Syria.
Zahera Tariq, 33, was last seen in Walthamstow, east London, on Tuesday, and is thought the family left the country on a flight to Amsterdam.
Neighbour Khalil Muhammadi spoke of his shock at the news, saying that he did know know the family well but that he had never noticed anything unusual.
29 Aug 2015
