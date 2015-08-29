Media player
Thousands celebrate pride in Manchester
Thousands of people have taken part in the annual pride parade through the streets of Manchester.
Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen took on the role as the parade's grand marshal, alongside BBC Radio Manchester's Stephanie Hirst.
Ian Haslam reports.
29 Aug 2015
