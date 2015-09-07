Media player
Underground 'superhenge' discovered in Wiltshire
Archaeologists have discovered at least a hundred stone monoliths near Stonehenge, buried just a metre beneath the ground.
Some of the 4,000 year-old structures are almost 15 feet tall and were found using the latest technology, to create underground maps.
Victoria Gill reports.
07 Sep 2015
