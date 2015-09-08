Media player
Should the school day be made shorter?
The BBC has discovered that many schools in England are choosing to make their teaching day shorter, after being given the power to change their timetables.
In some cases playtimes, lunch and lesson times are being sacrificed for a shorter day.
The National Union of Teachers says it has concerns over children getting reduced downtime during the school day.
Jayne McCubbin reports.
08 Sep 2015
