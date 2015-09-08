Media player
Queen set to mark longest reign in British history
On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II will become the longest reigning monarch in British history, overtaking the record set by Queen Victoria.
Nicholas Witchell has been looking back at her 63 years on the throne.
08 Sep 2015
