Video

The undercover journalist, Mazher Mahmood, who became known as the Fake Sheikh, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice over the trial of singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

Mazher Mahmood, who used to work for the News of the World, is alleged to have "misled" the court during the drugs trial against Miss Contostavlos, which collapsed last year.

Mr Mahmood denies the charges.

Danny Shaw has the latest.