Video

A change in the Consumer Rights Act is "really significant", as people and businesses across the UK will be included automatically in new class actions against companies that rig a market and fix inflated prices, a solicitor has told the BBC.

Before, consumers had to individually opt-in to a class action, which made them difficult to bring.

Solicitor Anna Morfey told the BBC's legal correspondent Clive Coleman that, "without lifting a finger, consumers can get their money back for what they've overpaid."

However, she added, it would not lead to huge US-style class actions as the English system prevented "frivolous" litigation by making the loser pay the winner's costs.